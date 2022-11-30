THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will not play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks because of a high ankle sprain, missing a game due to injury for the first time in his NFL career.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Donald's ankle injury will not require surgery, but the team will take it week by week with his availability. Donald injured his ankle early on against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 but finished the game for Los Angeles.

"That's what makes Aaron, Aaron," McVay said. "He's unbelievable. I mean, to be able to play through that. The toughness. Everything that he embodies is what you love about Aaron Donald."

Donald has missed two games in his career, both during the 2017 season, but one was because his holdout ended the day before the Rams' opener and the other because McVay rested several players in the last game of the regular season.

In addition to Donald, the Rams are expecting to play Sunday without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with a neck injury and is in the concussion protocol. McVay said Stafford would not practice on Wednesday and said it's "safe to say" he would not play against Seattle.

Los Angeles will also be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has a high ankle sprain, and wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has a stress fracture in his foot.

In 11 games this season, Donald has five sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 11 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.