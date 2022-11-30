OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson's rough week continued on Wednesday, when the Baltimore Ravens quarterback did not finish practice due to a quadriceps injury.

A team spokesman said Jackson left practice early to receive treatment from a trainer and would not be available to speak to reporters on Wednesday, which is when his media session is usually held.

Jackson has not talked to reporters since his since-deleted vulgar reply to a critic on social media Sunday. A team spokesman said Jackson could address the media on Thursday or Friday.

This is the third straight week that Jackson has been on the injury report. He missed a practice two weeks ago due to illness and was sidelined for a practice last week because of a hip injury.

Jackson has proven to be extremely durable, missing four games in his five-year career due to injury. He was sidelined for the last four weeks last season because of an ankle injury.

His injury status was unknown when Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with reporters after Wednesday's practice.

This latest injury comes days after Baltimore's frustrating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the game, a Twitter used tagged Jackson in a tweet that read: "someone asking for over $250 million guaranteed like [Jackson] ... games like this should not come down to [kicker] Justin Tucker."

Jackson snapped back shortly afterward with a profane reply, saying, among other things, that the fan "never smelt a football field." He then added an anti-gay phrase.

On Monday, Harbaugh said Jackson's profanity-filled response on Twitter was "out of character" for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Through 12 weeks, Jackson ranks 10th in the NFL in QBR (60.9) and 12th in the league in rushing (755). The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-4) play host to the Denver Broncos (3-8) on Sunday.