Sunday's NFC North matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers had more than bragging rights on the line. NFL history was at stake.

The two teams entered the contest tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history at 786 victories apiece. But after the Packers beat the Bears 28-19, they now own sole possession of the league's all-time win mark -- at least for a week.

Green Bay Packers - 787

Chicago Bears - 786



The #Packers now have the most regular-season wins in @NFL history! #GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mSMHA0iNbF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022

With Green Bay and Chicago occupying the top two spots, what other teams round out the 10 winningest franchises in the NFL? The list features some franchises you'd expect and some that could surprise you.

Here's a look at the 10 winningest franchises in NFL history

If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, you might wonder where "America's Team" ranks on this list. They are not far off from the top 10, sitting at 12th with 546 regular-season wins. In Dallas' defense, it entered the NFL in 1960 while the Bears have been there since 1920 and the Packers since 1921. There are not enough games left for the Cowboys to crack the top 10 this season, but there's always next year, right?