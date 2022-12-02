NFL players show off 2022 'My Cause, My Cleats' footwear

ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2022 is Nov. 29-Dec. 11. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate.

The NFL's annual #MyCauseMyCleats weekend has arrived. It's the one weekend of the season where players can wear shoes that are not team-specific and within the NFL's uniform rules.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be supporting the V Foundation with cleats in Denver's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Like many others, Wilson's life has been touched by cancer. Wilson's friend and business partner Trevor Moawad died from cancer in 2021.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are also on the V Foundation's board. His cleats, which also support Wilson's own Why Not You Foundation, features a part of Jim Valvano's iconic ESPYS speech with "Don't ever give up," written on the toes of the shoes.

Russell Wilson's cleats feature "Don't ever give up" on the toes. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is also wearing cleats to support the V Foundation. He will wear one pink cleat and one gray cleat to symbolize breast and brain cancer awareness. Bolton's mother and sister are both cancer survivors. The dates on the shoes are the days his family members were declared cancer free.

Nick Bolton is supporting his mom and sisters. Billy Hobbs

For the Houston Texans, their wide receivers are honoring someone in their own locker room. John Metchie III was an All-SEC receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He had 14 career scores and won the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship. In July, Metchie announced he would sit out his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia.

The Texans' 2022 second-round pick was diagnosed in late July with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) prior to training camp. Despite not playing, Metchie is still around the Texans' facilities training even as he undergoes treatment.

His teammates will wear customized orange cleats on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Orange is the color which represents leukemia awareness.

"When you come into the locker room, and given everything that you're going through, man, all we can do is just tip our hat," Texans receiver Brandin Cooks said of Metchie. "Any way we can fight this battle with you, we just want to bring awareness and just tell you 'thank you' from the bottom of our hearts. We don't say that lightly. We love you, and keep inspiring us in everything that you're doing. You know we've got your back, every step of the way."

11 Texans players made WR John Metchie III and his battle with leukemia (Leukemia Awareness) their focus for the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign including Brandin Cooks, Thomas Booker and Jalen Pitre. pic.twitter.com/rT1kW6zUgy — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 29, 2022

Here are some of the other cleats and causes for this weekend's games:

Thankful for the opportunity to represent @PPAdvocacyMA and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies. #HerBodyHerChoice pic.twitter.com/u6D2WNEBhP — Damien Harris (@DHx34) November 30, 2022

For @iamSauceGardner's rookie year My Cause My Cleats, we teamed-up with @MACHE275 to create the first cleats designed using sauce. Stay tuned for details on how you can bid on them to benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of America @BGCA_Clubs pic.twitter.com/79rJ68NoRK — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 1, 2022

Thank you @Tyrie_1 of the Denver @Broncos for choosing Everytown for #MyCauseMyCleats to raise awareness about America's gun violence crisis that steals more than 110 lives every day.



We honor Tyrie's brother, Timmie Johnson, and every person stolen by gun violence, with action. pic.twitter.com/AnGWqKgRoW — Everytown (@Everytown) November 30, 2022

This weekend is our 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative where players bring awareness to charities that are important to them.



Visit https://t.co/9DHwXfw2Wc to support a player's charity of your choice.



My Cause, My Cleats | @caresource pic.twitter.com/0CpEOn2xWu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 29, 2022

As part of the NFL's annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign, #Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will be wearing these custom cleats for the Week 13 game vs. Jacksonville. His cause is domestic violence. He's supporting the Project InPower program. See details: https://t.co/UGoEI2G68r pic.twitter.com/sS1QOojKvv — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 30, 2022

I'm proud to support the @HoustonFoodBank for #MyCauseMyCleats this year to help them fight hunger in our community. pic.twitter.com/MiZBvBhdfg — Davis Mills (@Millsions) November 30, 2022

3️⃣8️⃣ 49ers representing 3️⃣8️⃣ causes close to their hearts ❤️



A look into this year's #MyCauseMyCleats campaign pres. by @ShoePalace 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 1, 2022

ESPN NFL Nation reporter DJ Bien-Aime contributed to this story.