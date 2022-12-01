Stephen A. Smith sees the Bills, not the Bengals, as the greater threat to the Chiefs. (2:33)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst definitely knows who Chiefs safety Justin Reid is.

On Thursday, Hurst responded to Reid's comments about shutting down Hurst in Sunday's game between Kansas City and the Bengals at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium. Initially, Reid struggled to identify Hurst, mistaking the tight end for Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hurst didn't offer many laughs at Reid's take.

"You can pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I'm probably the last person you wanna talk s--- about," Hurst said.

A day earlier, Reid spoke to Kansas City's WDAF-TV about Cincinnati's offense. Initially, he mistook Hurst for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee before mistaking Hurst for Higgins.

"He's a very talented receiver," Reid said. "More of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker. I'm going to lock him down, you know what I mean? Straight up."

Hurst, who signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal last offseason, said the barbs were uncharted territory for him.

"That's definitely the first guy who's going to attempt to cover me that's said about me or to me or I guess whoever he thought he was talking about," Hurst said. "Don't really care."

Reid later went on Twitter and clarified that he meant Hurst but doubled down his comments as Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive tackle DJ Reader chimed in as well.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates compared the situation to earlier in the season when current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill called out Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple before their Week 4 meeting that the Bengals won.

Bates add that Reid should be fortunate the chatter didn't involve more of Cincinnati's top offensive players. "I've been able to experience it, being on the same team as them in training camp," Bates said. "I know what it gets like when people start talking to those guys. I just hope they're ready for it. I know our guys will (be)."

In his debut season with Cincinnati, Hurst has become one of quarterback Joe Burrow's most reliable options. He is third on the team in catches (46) and receiving yards (388). He also has two touchdowns on the season.

Hurst said he wans't fazed by what Reid had to say about the team's offense.

"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion," Hurst said. "You can say whatever you really want to say about me. (I) really don't give a s---. I'm who I am. On Sunday at 4:30, it's going to be pretty fun."