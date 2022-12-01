ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Christmas spirit of giving entered the Detroit Lions' locker room early.

Running back Jamaal Williams, the NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, played the role of Santa Claus, gifting members of the offense -- as well as the coaching staff -- customized robes Thursday to show his appreciation for them as he's enjoying the best season of his career.

"I like free stuff, so I know other people like free stuff," Williams said.

The robes feature cartoon-style images of Williams flexing in a Lions uniform. He personalized the gifts by adding the individual name and number of each teammate on the back.

Jamaal Williams gifted his #Lions teammates on offense, as well as the coaching staff, with these custom robes. "I thought this was what you're supposed to do as a vet," he said. "This is what I've learned." Williams said Aaron Rodgers would gift the team with Ugg boots in GB. pic.twitter.com/RWs4AhLdYp — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 1, 2022

"I thought this was what you're supposed to do as a vet. I'm just giving presents," Williams said. "This is what I've learned growing up. I'm used to every year with [Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers] giving us Uggs or something. I'm just trying to do my best as a good vet."

Williams, 27, has run for 734 yards and a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns in his second season in the Motor City. He spent his first four seasons in Green Bay.

Teammate Jonah Jackson was the first to sport the robe in the locker room. The Lions offensive tackle appreciated the gesture and ranked it in his top-three gifts he's received from teammates over the years.

"It's big. It just shows what kind of guy he is. He's a selfless guy and he's a giving guy," Jackson said. "Something like this is awesome. You never really think to get yourself a robe and how comfortable it is, but now this might be worn to the game, walk around my house, doing duties around time like grocery shopping and I'll put this on real quick."

Jackson said his former teammate and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford once let them select items from the YETI website. He also recalled Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai hooking the guys up with a Shinola watches and Bose speakers.

The Lions (4-7) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after winning three of their past four games. Williams has a chance to become the first Lions player to score a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games in a single season since Kevin Jones in 2004. His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for the third most in a season in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who scored 16 in 1991 and 14 in 1989.