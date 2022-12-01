EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson denied Thursday that he has a "beef" with Kyler Murray, saying he meant no disrespect by his recent comments and has reached out to the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in hopes of talking through their back-and-forth of the past week.

Peterson said he had not yet heard back from Murray, but looks forward to helping him grow as a player.

The exchange between the two began Wednesday when Peterson said on his "All Things Covered" podcast that "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray." Murray then responded in a Twitter post, saying the characterization "wasn't true." He added that Peterson should call him if he wanted to be a mentor and not simply "drag me so your podcast can grow...."

On Thursday, Peterson said "I don't have any beef with Kyler Murray." He disputed that he had "disrespected" Murray and said his comments were based on body-language observations that anyone could make.

"What I meant by my comment was when you're a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way," said Peterson, who was teammates with Murray for one season with the Cardinals in 2020. "So if you're having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates?

"That's what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he's not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you're dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don't have any energy, no fire, that we can win this game, how can we? That's what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn't mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run."

Peterson said he did not have Murray's number before this week, but got one from a former teammate. He texted Murray but had not received a reply by Thursday afternoon.

"I do look forward to talking to him because I see a ton of talent in him," Peterson said. "And those mannerisms are alarming. I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him. It's no secret. Everybody sees it. You see it every time they're on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting. Cursing out the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn't say that. He did."