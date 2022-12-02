Josh Allen works magic, connects with Gabe Davis for Bills TD

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Josh Allen is known for making some amazing throws, and he added another wild one to his collection Thursday to stretch the Buffalo Bills' lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter.

On third down from the New England 8-yard line, Allen stepped back in the pocket and quickly scrambled to his right with pressure coming. Allen kept moving as linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. pulled on the back of his jersey, with the quarterback shaking him off to make a throw from the sideline as Wilson fell to toward Allen's feet. The pass into the end zone was caught for a TD by wide receiver Gabe Davis and stretched the Bills' advantage to 17-7. It was Davis' first catch of the game.

Allen's time to throw on the touchdown was 6.34 seconds, per NFL Next Gen Stats. It was Allen's fifth career passing touchdown taking at least six seconds to throw, tied for second most in the NFL with Russell Wilson over the past five seasons. The only quarterback with more during that span is Patrick Mahomes (9).

On the throw, Allen was 0.3 yards away from the sideline, tied for the closest to the sideline on any completion since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking players in 2016.