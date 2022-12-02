JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.'s sprained left foot should not keep him out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Etienne has been limited in practice all week, but coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Etienne was "good to go."

"He felt good yesterday," Pederson said. "I'm optimistic that he'll play."

Etienne left Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter after injuring his left foot. Pederson said Etienne could have returned to the game but that he held the running back out for precautionary reasons, especially since the injury occurred to the same foot that suffered a Lisfranc injury, causing Etienne to miss the entire 2021 season.

Etienne has run for 728 yards and four touchdowns this season.