GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers will have their quarterback, but their quarterback won't have his left tackle.

Aaron Rodgers was removed from the injury report Friday and cleared to play Sunday at the Chicago Bears after sustaining a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. But David Bakhtiari had his appendix removed Friday and will not play.

Bakhtiari was not at practice earlier in the day and hours later the team announced he had an appendectomy.

Bakhtiari later posted on Twitter, saying, "Everything went well. Thank y'all!"

What a crazy day. Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning so I brought it up to our team Doctor. Next thing I know, I'm having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all! 🧀 https://t.co/V2Fdn7Jmp8 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 2, 2022

The last time Bakhtiari missed a game -- Oct. 23 at Washington -- the Packers started rookie Zach Tom at left tackle. That absence was because of his chronic knee issues that date to the end of the 2020 season. He also missed the first two weeks of the regular season because of the knee issues.

Rodgers, who left in the third quarter of the game Sunday because of the rib injury, practiced Thursday and Friday on a limited basis after sitting out the Wednesday session. He said he expects to wear some type of rib protection against the Bears. Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) both were listed as questionable for Sunday. Doubs missed the past three games but returned to practice this week. Campbell, who has missed the past four games, returned to practice late last week but did not play against the Eagles. Safety Darnell Savage (foot) was listed as doubtful.