COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a high ankle sprain.

Also ruled out were veteran starting center Corey Linsley (concussion protocol) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee).

This will be the second straight game that Williams will miss after aggravating a right high ankle sprain in Week 11. He initially suffered the injury in Week 7.

In his absence, quarterback Justin Herbert will be expected to look to wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown over the past two games since returning from a hamstring injury, as well as Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter.

Fifth-year pro Will Clapp, who has appeared in four games with two starts, will take over for Linsley, and Foster Sarell, who entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, will start his second game of the season at right tackle.

The Chargers (6-5) entered the week with a 64% chance of making their first postseason appearance since 2018. Their chances are expected to increase to 83% with a win but would fall to 50% with a loss, according to ESPN analytics.

Los Angeles is 6-1 this season against teams with losing records but 0-4 against teams with winning records. The Chargers defeated the Raiders (4-7) 24-19 in Week 1.