Marcus Spears explains how the Jets' dominant defense can be enough to give them the edge over the Vikings. (0:56)

Why Swagu is confident the Jets can secure a win against the Vikings (0:56)

It looks like New York Jets quarterback Mike White has the support of his teammates heading into his second start of the season.

On Saturday, several Jets players sported White on their T-shirts as they prepared to travel to Minnesota, where they will face the Vikings on Sunday.

wait for it... pic.twitter.com/YBki8Onpoi — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 3, 2022

The Jets named White the starter last week after benching quarterback Zach Wilson following a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. White made an immediate impact in his first start, torching the Chicago Bears for 315 yards passing and three touchdowns en route to a 31-10 victory. His performance earned him chants from the crowd and praise from his teammates.

"He was a smooth operator," running back Ty Johnson said. "He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I'm saying?"

"Helluva game, man," tackle Duane Brown said. "He commanded the offense really well. Made timely decisions, made some big plays at some critical moments. Great poise. Great day for him."

Despite the support for White, head coach Robert Saleh hopes to again play Wilson.

"The full intent is to get Zach ready to play football again," Saleh said on Monday. "I'll make that decision when I'm ready. While we're going through this process, it's Mike White's opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets."