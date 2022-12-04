Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, listed as questionable due to a foot injury, is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday, despite limited practice work all week.

The news isn't as firm for Gibson's teammate, defensive end Chase Young, who is also listed as questionable with a knee injury. He will work out pregame in New Jersey to see if he can play, a source told Schefter, but with a bye upcoming for the Commanders, Young may sit in order to have two more weeks to recover.

The December matchup between NFC East rivals didn't seem so important when the NFL schedule was released, but the Giants are 7-4 and on a two-game skid, while the Commanders are 7-5 and riding a three-game winning streak.

Gibson, Washington's leading rusher, has 476 yards this season on 130 carries across 12 games. He also has three touchdowns and no fumbles. Last week, in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Gibson had 32 yards on nine carries, and three receptions for 22 yards.

Should he play against New York, it would be the season debut for Young. Last season, he appeared in nine games with 26 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The two teams will meet again, in Maryland, on Dec. 18.