The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned seamlessly from fall fits to winter chic ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices.
Namely, Jason Kelce. The Philadelphia Eagles center made good on a Twitter promise to rock an eye-catching look resembling Doug Whitmore from the Adam Sandler movie "50 First Dates." In another movie nod, the New York Jets went full "Mighty Ducks" with matching jerseys.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders DE Chase Young and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley made slightly more muted (read: fashionable) choices.
Here are the best -- er, most memorable -- pregame looks from around the NFL in Week 13.
December fits to remember
That's our quarterback ❕ pic.twitter.com/CMrUvCr4Sn— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
👀 https://t.co/qNIfldMQym pic.twitter.com/YNv5d3xe5C— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Who did it better: @JasonKelce or Doug Whitmore from "50 First Dates"? 😂— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
📺: #TENvsPHI -- 1pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3GGO7VwceI
📷: via @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/GcauZ1hchp
Good day for a game innit pic.twitter.com/3mMZIxZjdz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2022
Jets fly together. pic.twitter.com/DlI4OqHgcg— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2022
Chase Young & Saquon 💪 pic.twitter.com/Eil9VXlBg2— New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022
.@ChristianW2017 stepping into Soldier Field 💪#GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/TC4K6D8mj9— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022
Pullin' up to the office#TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sKbzjRdIwf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Clocking in at Soldier Field ⏰#GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mkTFBLe2AM— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022
The 🦎 has arrived.@AllenLazard | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/vDBAhoZkqd— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022
Level 🆙 pic.twitter.com/7A1p9hHHgg— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
🫡 https://t.co/pd44oEkMdz pic.twitter.com/z1MhoyGpvH— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
Punchin' the clock pic.twitter.com/iVcKDVax4I— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
Sheeeesh 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/WBHbMyx6mz— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
Gameday vibes 😁 pic.twitter.com/4wXHUyuO5Q— New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022
Catch me on the block like I'm Mutombo@B_Washington96 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/fGtZPHaEqZ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
.@marlon_humphrey #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/xuHhmAkBbv— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022