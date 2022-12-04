Chargers' Bryce Callahan intercepts Derek Carr, takes it to the house

LAS VEGAS -- With the Los Angeles Chargers' offense struggling to move against the Las Vegas Raiders, the defense has hit the accelerator.

The Bolts have forced two turnovers in the first quarter, the second time in as many games that the Raiders have suffered early turnover woes. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr faced third-and-5 from his own 21-yard line when he threw a pass intended for wide receiver Mack Hollins. However, Bolts cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tipped the ball into the air and cornerback Bryce Callahan came down with it before sprinting 26 yards to the end zone to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead with 5:15 to play in the first quarter.

It was the Chargers' first pick-six since Week 11 of 2020.