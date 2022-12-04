Steelers hook up on 17-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Connor Heyward

ATLANTA -- Connor Heyward's first career touchdown was wide open.

Heyward, a tight end/fullback Swiss Army knife, a native of Duluth, Georgia. and younger brother of defensive captain Cam Heyward, got behind the Falcons defense in what looked like busted coverage and hauled in a 17-yard dime from fellow Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett in the back of the end zone.

The overwhelmingly Pittsburgh-friendly crowd roared as the Steelers scored, dominating the Falcons fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was the Steelers' first touchdown of the afternoon after two earlier possessions ended in field goals. The score, which pushed the Steelers' lead to 13-3, was set up after tight end Pat Freiermuth picked up 57 yards on a catch-and-run third down pass from Pickett.