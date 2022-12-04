Bears' Justin Fields runs away from Packers' defense for 55-yard TD

CHICAGO -- Two weeks after Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder, which caused him to be sidelined for the Chicago Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, the quarterback was back under center as his team hosted the division rival Green Bay Packers.

After scoring a 40-yard field goal on their first drive, the Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead after Fields ran for a 55-yard touchdown on Chicago's subsequent possession.

Fields executed a delayed handoff to running back David Montgomery on second-and-10 from Chicago's 45-yard line and kept the ball on a read option. Catching Packers defenders out of position, Fields weaved his way down the field and into the south end zone of Soldier Field.

This is Fields' sixth straight game with a rushing touchdown, which is tied for the longest streak by any quarterback since 1950, when former Bears quarterback Johnny Lujack rushed for a touchdown in six straight .

Fields now has three rushing touchdowns for 50-plus yards this season.

Fields' score came a week after the Packers let Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts run for 157 yards, including 102 in the first quarter. Fields had 71 in the first quarter Sunday.