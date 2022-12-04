Bears' Justin Fields runs away from Packers' defense for 55-yard TD

CHICAGO -- Two weeks after Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder, which caused him to be sidelined for the Chicago Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, the quarterback was back under center as his team hosted the division rival Green Bay Packers.
After scoring a 40-yard field goal on their first drive, the Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead after Fields ran for a 55-yard touchdown on Chicago's subsequent possession.
Fields executed a delayed handoff to running back David Montgomery on second-and-10 from Chicago's 45-yard line and kept the ball on a read option. Catching Packers defenders out of position, Fields weaved his way down the field and into the south end zone of Soldier Field.
.@justnfields isn't human 😱— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/G75fal5kgW
This is Fields' sixth straight game with a rushing touchdown, which is tied for the longest streak by any quarterback since 1950, when former Bears quarterback Johnny Lujack rushed for a touchdown in six straight .
Fields now has three rushing touchdowns for 50-plus yards this season.
Fields' score came a week after the Packers let Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts run for 157 yards, including 102 in the first quarter. Fields had 71 in the first quarter Sunday.