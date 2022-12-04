Saquon Barkley bursts through Commanders' defense for 13-yard TD

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants erased an early 10-point deficit against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium when running back Saquon Barkley burst through a hole for a 13-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Barkley had just 15 yards on six carries before the touchdown that tied the game at 10. He took advantage of a hole opened by the right side of his line, led by guard Mark Glowinski, who cleared Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne from his gap.

The score was set up by a spectacular 55-yard reception by wide receiver Darius Slayton earlier in the drive. Slayton was covered tightly down the left sideline but made a nice adjustment on the throw from quarterback Daniel Jones, coming back to the ball and leaping over the defender for the big catch.

It was the second connection of 40-plus air yards in consecutive weeks from the duo. This one went for 43.8 air yards, per NFL Next Gen Stats.