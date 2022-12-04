        <
          Donovan Peoples-Jones gets Browns on board with 76-yard punt return TD

          AP Photo/Eric Gay
          2:33 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- After being held scoreless through the first half, the Cleveland Browns finally got a play from their special teams against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

          Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. Peoples-Jones broke a couple of tackles, then kept his feet before racing down the sideline.

          The score was Cleveland's first punt return touchdown since 2015. and it gave the Browns a 7-5 lead late in the second quarter.