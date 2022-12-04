BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

Jackson was hurt on the final play of the first quarter, when he was sacked from behind by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper and landed forward awkwardly. After being evaluated in the medical tent, Jackson walked without a limp to the locker room with the medical staff at the start of the second quarter and was ruled out at the start of the second half.

This marks the first time that Jackson has missed any snaps since last season, when he injured an ankle in Week 14. The Ravens, who were 8-4 at the time, lost their last five games with Jackson sidelined and missed the playoffs.

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

This year, Jackson has led Baltimore to atop the AFC North standings. The Ravens improved to 8-4 with Sunday's victory.

Jackson exited after one of his most difficult starts to a game. He was pressured by Denver on five of his six dropbacks in the first quarter, which included two sacks. That 83% pressure rate was the highest that Jackson has faced in his five-year NFL career.

Tyler Huntley, who filled in for Jackson, is 1-3 as a starter in his three-year career. He was 27-of 32 passing for 187 yards and an interception in relief of Jackson. He also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson has been battling injuries recently. He missed one practice two weeks ago with a hip injury and was limited for one practice last week with a quadriceps injury. Jackson has missed only four games due to injury in his career, all during last season.

This has been a critical season for Jackson, who is in his fifth-year option and is not under contract for next year.

Injuries have been mounting for the Baltimore offense all season. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) missed his second straight game, top running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is on injured reserve, and No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is out for the season.