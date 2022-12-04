PHILADELPHIA -- Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of a concussion.

Burks suffered the concussion on the Titans' second drive of the game, when he caught a 25-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill for a touchdown in the first quarter. Eagles safety Marcus Epps delivered a hit on Burks, who held on to the ball as he landed in the end zone. Epps was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

The score was Burks' first receiving touchdown of his career. Burks scored last week when he recovered a Derrick Henry fumble in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee trailed the Eagles 28-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Titans also ruled out linebacker David Long Jr. because of a hamstring injury.