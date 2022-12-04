Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, Trent Sherfield hook up on 75-yard TD

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- On the first play from scrimmage Sunday, the Miami Dolphins set the tone against the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Trent Sherfield on a 10-yard slant route. Sherfield, making his return to Levi's Stadium after spending last season with the 49ers, then ran the remaining 65 yards untouched for a 75-yard touchdown.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill drew double coverage, freeing up Sherfield over the middle of the field. It marked the longest touchdown pass of Tagovailoa's career and nearly doubled Sherfield's previous long reception of 38 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The 49ers entered the game leading the NFL in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game, with a league-low 47 explosive plays allowed this season. The 75-yard completion marked the longest passing play they've given up in 2022.