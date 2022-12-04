CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was ruled out in the first half of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a right calf injury.

Hurst had two catches for 12 yards before he exited. His final snap came toward the end of the first quarter on an incomplete pass from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Hurst streaked down the right seam and couldn't connect with Burrow on a pass that was a few yards in front of him.

Hurst, a first-round draft pick in 2018, signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last offseason. He spent the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Including Sunday's game, Hurst has started in all 12 contests for Cincinnati this year. He entered Sunday third on the team in total receptions (46).