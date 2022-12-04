INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Seattle Seahawks ruled out starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Walker was hurt in the first half and left the game after carrying three times for 36 yards, including a 30-yard run that set up a touchdown on their first possession. Walker's right ankle was examined extensively on the sidelined before he was ruled out early in the third quarter.

The Seahawks went on to win the game, 27-23.

Walker, Seattle's second-round pick, took over as the Seahawks' starter after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October. He entered Sunday with 613 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to rank second and first, respectively, among rookies.

The Seahawks were already missing one running back Sunday with Travis Homer (illness/knee) inactive. DeeJay Dallas injured his ankle late in the first half, limped into the locker room and was declared doubtful to return.

That left Tony Jones Jr. as Seattle's only healthy tailback, but Dallas re-entered the game in the third quarter after Jones appeared to be shaken up.

The Seahawks lead 17-13 late in the third quarter.