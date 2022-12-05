EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has used his legs to help his team become a playoff contender. On Sunday, he used his cleats to send a message.

As part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, Robinson wore light tan cleats with the phrase "End Gun Violence" during pregame warm-ups ahead of Washington's 20-20 tie with the New York Giants. On the cleats was also a small painting of two raised fists with what appeared to be an assault rifle snapped in half.

Robinson himself was a victim of gun violence in late August as he was shot twice in what police described as an attempted carjacking or robbery attempt in Washington, D.C. Robinson needed surgery to repair the wounds in his right leg and missed the first four games of the season.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson, who was the victim of a shooting in August, posted a photo of his "End Gun Violence" cleats -- part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign -- to his Instagram story. @b.robinson_4 Instagram

Two teenagers were arrested last month in connection with the shooting.

"There's a lot of gun violence in the world," he said. "Just a little bit more personal being a victim in my situation and how random it was. That's a problem going on in the world today. With my platform I want to do as much as I can to help that cause and try to do the things needed to make the changes needed in our community."

Robinson rushed for 96 yards against the Giants, one week after establishing a career high with 105 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. After he returned, it took Robinson time to learn more of the offense while also regaining his full strength -- and running with the confidence he had at the University of Alabama. That confidence is a reason why Washington made him a third-round pick in April.

With the Commanders in a playoff race -- at 7-5-1 they're in a tight race with the Giants (7-4-1) and Seattle Seahawks (7-5) for the final two spots -- Robinson wants to keep his focus on the field. But he also wants to get more involved with gun issues in the future.

"I will continue to push that energy out," Robinson said. "It's been a lot with the season; I'll try to keep the focus on the main thing. But eventually when I have more time to put it together, I'll support it."