Packers, Bengals among top Twitter trolls of NFL Week 13

Christian Watson extends the Packers' lead with a long touchdown in the final minutes. (0:27)

Familiar foes meeting on the gridiron was a popular storyline in Week 13 of the NFL season.

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles took on his old squad, the Tennessee Titans, in a game he admitted was personal after Tennessee traded him on the first night of the NFL draft this past April. The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, whose relationship dates back to 1921, faced off for sole possession of the league's all-time win mark. And the Kansas City Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year's AFC championship.

The familiarity only made the postgame social media barbs a bit more personal. Here are the top Twitter trolls from Week 13:

Eagles 35, Titans 10

Jalen Hurts accounted for four of Philly's five touchdowns, and half of those were passes to Brown. The former Titans' receiver racked up eight catches for 119 yards, including those two scores, and he didn't downplay how much this game meant to him.

"This one meant a lot to me," Brown said after the game. "... I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't circle this game"

Packers 28, Bears 19

Justin Fields & Co. led 19-10 entering the fourth quarter, but then Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay on three scoring drives, outscoring Chicago 18-0 in the last frame.

"It truly has been a second home for me," Rodgers said after Green Bay's historic victory No. 787. "... It's fun to come back here, get a win, and let the fans know I'm still here."

Flying back to Green Bay like... ✈️#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/QX8UKpJU88 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last faced the Bengals on Jan. 30 in a game that also ended in a 27-24 score in favor of Joe Burrow 's squad. History repeated itself 11 months later as Cincinnati beat Kansas City for the third time in the calendar year.

The streak started with the Bengals' 34-31 win on Jan. 2.