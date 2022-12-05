SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he feels "as good as I can" after leaving Sunday's 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa left the game for Miami's final drive and was listed as questionable to return. He also had been listed on the injury report with an ankle injury during the week but was a full participant in the team's practices.

The third-year quarterback came up limping after taking a hit from 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa earlier in Sunday's game but was able to return. He was strip-sacked late in the fourth quarter by Bosa, however, and left the game for good.

Tagovailoa was shaky throughout the game, completing 18 of 33 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw interceptions on two consecutive passes in the third quarter, his first since Week 4. His three turnovers against the 49ers matched his season total entering Week 13.

"It sucks. It sucks that we didn't come out and do what we wanted to do as a team," he said after the game. "Obviously, it starts with me -- turnovers, with third-down communication errors. In that retrospect, it's hard to win a game when you're not on your P's and Q's and you're not dialed in. A lot of that has to do with understanding what we're trying to accomplish and what we're trying to do.

"It was definitely a poor performance from my part in that aspect of the game."

The Dolphins were 0-for-7 on third down Sunday and playing without left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson. Tagovailoa was in turn pressured on seven of his 36 dropbacks and sacked three times.

Miami will remain in California this week as it prepares for its Sunday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.