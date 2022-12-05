ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' secondary took a major hit in the third quarter of their 54-19 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, when cornerback Anthony Brown suffered what the team believes is a torn left Achilles.

"I'm sick for him," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "He's had an outstanding career. Boy, he's brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who's not a No. 1 draft pick. I'm sick for him and sick for us."

Brown limped off the field early in the Colts' scoring drive that ended with Matt Ryan hitting Alec Pierce for a touchdown while being covered by Brown's replacement, Kelvin Joseph. Brown, who is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, suffered a concussion in the first half of Dallas' Nov. 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers but returned to play the past two games. He entered Sunday with 41 tackles and six pass deflections.

"I mean seeing him right after the game, obviously he's taking it hard, expect him to take it hard. He's a f---ing competitor," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "He's a guy that has fought his f---ing ass off year in and year out to earn the respect, let alone his starting position and play time. ... As (Jayron Kearse) told him, it's a part of it. It's a part of playing in this game, it's a part of his story. It's part of the journey. It will make you stronger.

"And I know he knows how much he means to this team and that we're all there for him. But very unfortunate and just hate to see it."

The Cowboys lost their top slot cornerback, Jourdan Lewis, in their Oct. 23 win against the Detroit Lions, with rookie DaRon Bland taking over that role. Bland had two interceptions against the Colts. Trevon Diggs entered Sunday's game having missed two days of practice because of an illness. The Cowboys ended Sunday's game with Diggs, Bland and Joseph, a former second-round pick who did not play last week against the New York Giants because of an illness, as their corners.

In April, Joseph was questioned by Dallas police after a drive-by shooting led to the death of Cameron Ray on March 18. Joseph's attorney said Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle from which gunshots were fired but was not the shooter.

The Cowboys stood by Joseph, and Jones said he is "confident in his character."

"I think he can step up and build on what he's done, and let's make no bones about it, Joseph has had issues. I'm just saying that I think he can get this job done," Jones said. "I think he can step in here and be a player for us, issues and all."

While the Cowboys are scheduled to host wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit Monday, they might have to add cornerback to their list of needs down the stretch. The team has Nahshon Wright on the active roster and Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad.

Jones said the Cowboys will look for veteran help but is not hopeful of adding any.

"Those guys aren't out there available when you lose one. They really aren't," Jones said. "But we're lucky to have that depth. You saw Bland come in and make some plays there tonight. But the one thing I think we've got is secondary depth. I think we have secondary depth."