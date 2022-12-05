Ezekiel Elliott punches it in for a Cowboys TD, and he and Dak Prescott create an epic celebration with the Salvation Army bucket. (0:42)

The Dallas Cowboys have won five of their last six games, and Sunday night's 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts was their most dominant performance of the season.

The Cowboys' defense had five forced turnovers, including two interceptions by rookie cornerback DaRon Bland and one from former Colts safety Malik Hooker. Rookies Sam Williams and Damone Clark accounted for the remaining turnovers by each forcing a fumble.

Dallas' offense was also quite productive as Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup and one to CeeDee Lamb. Tony Pollard added two scores on the ground, while Ezekiel Elliott and rookie Malik Davis added one touchdown apiece.

The Cowboys have scored 199 points in their last five games, making it the most in that span within a single season in franchise history. Here are some numbers that display Dallas' dominance over Indianapolis:

54: The Cowboys' 54 points are the fifth most in a game in franchise history. They are the first team to score eight touchdowns against the Colts since the New England Patriots on Nov. 18, 2012.

33: They recorded 33 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the second-most points any team has scored in the fourth quarter of a game in NFL history. It is also the most points scored in any quarter in Cowboys history. The last team to score at least 33 points and allow zero points in any quarter was the 2009 Patriots, who outscored the Tennessee Titans 35-0 in the second quarter of their Week 6 59-0 win.

26: The Cowboys' 26 points off turnovers in the fourth quarter are the most by any team in at least the last 45 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

3: Dallas has put up at least 50 points in three games over the last two seasons, which is as many as the rest of the NFL combined.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story