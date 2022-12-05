Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky disagree on how Tua Tagovailoa performed in the Dolphins' loss to the 49ers. (2:28)

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher on Monday and, in a corresponding move, placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve, the team announced.

Jackson returned to the field in Miami's Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns after missing the team's previous nine games because of an ankle injury. He suffered a separate injury to the same ankle during his return and did not play in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

His absence was compounded by left tackle Terron Armstead's pectoral injury, which also kept him out of Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers. While the Dolphins' pass protection held up for the most part, San Francisco still pressured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seven times with five hurries and three sacks -- all by defensive end Nick Bosa.

Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL draft and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2020. He spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 15 games at left tackle.

Armstead made the trip to California as the Dolphins remain out west before their Week 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, but there is no timetable on his return. He was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, and coach Mike McDaniel said he had pushed to play throughout the week.

If Armstead can't play, Fisher, Greg Little and Brandon Shell will compete for the bookend tackle spots.