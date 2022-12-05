Trevor Lawrence is sacked and appears to injure his left leg after getting it twisted underneath the defender. (0:16)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was having further tests on his injured left foot Monday, but coach Doug Pederson is optimistic about Lawrence's availability for practice this week and Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans.

"I don't think [Lawrence won't be able to play]," Pederson said Monday. "I think things are trending in the right direction."

Lawrence was hurt on the final play of the first half of Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lions linebacker James Houston beat left tackle Cam Robinson and hit Lawrence at the hips. Lawrence's left foot got caught under Houston as the two twisted to the turf, and Lawrence immediately grabbed the back of his left knee.

Lawrence stayed down for several minutes and then walked off the field. He returned to the field in time for the Jaguars' first possession of the second half. He ended up completing 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. He also had five dropped passes (three by Zay Jones and two by Evan Engram).

Pederson said Lawrence's knee checked out fine on Monday and the injury was more in the foot and toe area.

"The nature of the hit, the way it [his leg] was twisted, it started from the knee down through the calf, down through the ankle, eventually down through the toe as everything ultimately ended up at the ground level," Pederson said.

Lawrence said after Sunday's game that he expected to be sore but was thankful the injury wasn't serious.