Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for "Monday Night Football" in Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium to close this week's action.
Brady is 19-8 in his career on MNF, just one win shy of tying Dan Marino for the most such victories by a starting quarterback. However, that win may not come easy. Brady is 1-4 against the Saints in the regular season since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, with the lone win coming this year.
The Mannings break down the game alongside Robin Roberts, Dana White and Randy Moss.
Here are the best ManningCast moments:
Reminiscing with Randy
Randy Moss reminisces on when he hung up on Bill Belichick
Randy Moss chats it up with Peyton and Eli Manning and talks about how he once hung up on Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Picture this
What if? pic.twitter.com/HwEq2lH3sl— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 6, 2022
Behind-the-scenes surprise
Even @RobinRoberts couldn't believe how Peyton is behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/4a7uG1alEL— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 6, 2022
Welcome back
The ManningCast is back pic.twitter.com/TxE4WiqobB— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 6, 2022