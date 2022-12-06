The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Titans said that Ryan Cowden, the club's vice president of player personnel, will oversee player personnel for the rest of the season.

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met," owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

"I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best."

The move comes with the Titans atop the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record and coming off back-to-back division titles.

Robinson had signed an extension with the Titans, along with coach Mike Vrabel, if February of this year.

Robinson joined the Titans in 2016 and helped lead them to a winning record in all six-plus of his seasons in charge. In that time, Robinson has become the second-winningest general manager in franchise history with 69 wins, trailing only Floyd Reese (111 wins).