With just five weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. No team has locked its postseason spot just yet, but teams in both the AFC and NFC have a chance to do so in Week 14.

The Kansas City Chiefs could make a final push in the AFC, while the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch their spots in the NFC field.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.

AFC

Opponent: Denver Broncos (3-9) | Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

KC win + LAC loss

NFC

Opponent: Detroit Lions (5-7) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

MIN win or tie

Opponent: New York Giants (7-4-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with: