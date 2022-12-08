With just five weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. No team has locked its postseason spot just yet, but teams in both the AFC and NFC have a chance to do so in Week 14.
The Kansas City Chiefs could make a final push in the AFC, while the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch their spots in the NFC field.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
Opponent: Denver Broncos (3-9) | Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
KC win + LAC loss
NFC
Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
Opponent: Detroit Lions (5-7) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
MIN win or tie
Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
Opponent: New York Giants (7-4-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:
PHI win or tie OR
SF loss + SEA loss