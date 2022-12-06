Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark wonder if the 49ers would re-insert Jimmy Garoppolo deep in the playoffs if Brock Purdy leads them there. (1:17)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's broken foot will not require surgery and there is a chance he could return this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doctors concluded Tuesday that Garoppolo did not suffer a Lisfranc injury to his broken left foot, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks, making him a potential playoff contributor, sources said.

Divisional Playoff weekend is seven weeks from the day of Garoppolo's injury, while the conference championship game is eight weeks away. The Super Bowl is at the ten-week mark.

Garoppolo was injured eight plays into Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. He had started every game since Trey Lance was lost for the season to an ankle injury in September. Garoppolo has gone 7-3 as a starter this season. The Niners will now rely on rookie Brock Purdy, who went 25-of-37 for 210 yards and two scores with an interception for a passer rating of 88.8 in relief of Garoppolo on Sunday.

San Francisco also signed veteran backup quarterback Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad. The team did not put in a waive claim for Baker Mayfield, sources said. Mayfield was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

The 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

