Justin Jefferson and D.J. Reed have some beef and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"I was in his s--- all game. He got that one route on me."

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, on facing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson during Sunday's game, a 27-22 Vikings victory

"In what s--- ... You can't talk having safety help ... call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1"

Jefferson, responding to Reed on Twitter

"I understood myself best as a quarterback. I felt no understanding other parts of myself at all."

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, on his struggles adjusting to life after football, via a wide-ranging interview with Seth Wickersham

"I'm going to be trying to make it work."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, on Odell Beckham Jr. visiting the team

"Give me a 10-day contract, baby. I'll show my worth real quick."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on playing in the NBA, via "Stephen A's World"