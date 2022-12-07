        <
          Justin Jefferson, Andrew Luck top NFL quotes of the week

          Justin Jefferson and D.J. Reed have some beef and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

          "I was in his s--- all game. He got that one route on me."

          New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, on facing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson during Sunday's game, a 27-22 Vikings victory

          "In what s--- ... You can't talk having safety help ... call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1"

          Jefferson, responding to Reed on Twitter

          "I understood myself best as a quarterback. I felt no understanding other parts of myself at all."

          Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, on his struggles adjusting to life after football, via a wide-ranging interview with Seth Wickersham

          "I'm going to be trying to make it work."

          Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, on Odell Beckham Jr. visiting the team

          "Give me a 10-day contract, baby. I'll show my worth real quick."

          Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on playing in the NBA, via "Stephen A's World"