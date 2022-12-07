The Houston Texans have benched quarterback Kyle Allen after two starts in favor of former starter Davis Mills.

Mills struggled in his first 10 starts, with a completion percentage of 61.9% and a passer rating was 78.1, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL in both categories. Mills' record as a starter was 1-8-1 and he threw 11 interceptions, which is third most in the NFL. Coach Lovie Smith switched to Allen to generate a spark for their 31st-ranked scoring offense (15 points per game) ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

"When Davis was the starter, sometimes you need a relief pitcher to come in," Smith said.

But Allen also struggled in his two starts against the Cleveland Browns and the Dolphins, which resulted in a pair of Texans losses. He finished with two passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown against the Browns. The offense averaged 14 points in Allen's two starts.

Mills returns as the starter as the Texans prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) on the road for their Week 14 matchup.

"We expect two weeks of watching from the sideline to help," Smith said of Mills.