Check out the XFL's fresh new jerseys and helmets (1:18)

After briefly returning in 2020, then shuttering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the XFL is set to return to action in Feb. of 2023.

Under a new ownership group, headed up by Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the league has eight teams.

As the league ramps up to the start of its season, it held its player draft in mid-November and, on Wednesday, revealed the uniforms for the eight teams.

Here's a look at what the teams will be wearing:

Arlington Renegades

Bob Stoops will return to again coach the Renegades. XFL

D.C. Defenders

The Defenders will share a home with D.C. United. XFL

Houston Roughnecks

Super Bowl-winning coach Wade Phillips leads the Roughnecks in the same city where his dad Bum coached the Houston Oilers. XFL

Orlando Guardians

The Guardians feature QB Deondre Francois who won the 2016 Orange Bowl with Florida State. XFL

San Antonio Brahmas

The Brahmas are coached by Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward. XFL

Seattle Sea Dragons

The Sea Dragons have QB Ben DiNucci who threw for 45 career TDs at James Madison. XFL

St. Louis Battlehawks

The Battlehawks will play at the former home of the Greatest Show on Turf Rams. XFL

Vegas Vipers