LOS ANGELES -- One day after the Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, coach Sean McVay said the team was still working through the quarterback's status for the Rams' Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

During his news conference on Wednesday, McVay said Mayfield arrived at the Rams' facility only 14 hours prior. The coach said he "would lean toward" Mayfield being active for the game, but "whether or not that means that he would play or that he would be available in an emergency setting is something that we're going to continue to work through."

McVay said the Rams are "still trying to give him the appropriate information" because there are so many things that a quarterback is responsible for.

"I mean, it would be unprecedented from my experiences because of everything that a quarterback's asked to do to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there," McVay said. "But I do think that he'd be capable of it, if we asked."

When asked whether there was a possibility that Mayfield could have a long-term future as a backup quarterback in Los Angeles, McVay said, "I think as we continue to accumulate [information about Mayfield], that will kind of answer itself."

"What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."

The Rams have two other options at quarterback for Thursday night: John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Wolford, who started in Week 13 with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Thursday night with a neck injury.

On Saturday, the Rams put Stafford on injured reserve because of a spinal cord contusion. Stafford has been sidelined since he injured his neck in the Rams' Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, a game he left after being evaluated for a concussion. McVay later said Stafford felt some numbness in his legs after taking a hit in that game.

Although Stafford is eligible to return in Week 17, McVay said "there's a good chance" the quarterback will not play again this season.

McVay was asked if he had any concerns about adding Mayfield to the roster. The head coach said he did not.

"The only concern would be making sure we put him in the best positions to be successful as it relates to whether he plays tomorrow or not," McVay said. "That'd be the only thing. But as far as him, there's no concerns."