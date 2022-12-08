FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell, sidelined for the remainder of the season after being placed on the non-football injury list, was discovered to have blood clots in his right calf and lung, his father told ESPN on Thursday.

Mitchell has a hereditary blood-clotting condition called factor V Leiden, according to John Mitchell. Max Mitchell is on blood-thinning medication and is expected to make a full recovery, his father said, adding that it's not career-threatening.

"It should not affect his career long term," John Mitchell said. "Of course, we're taking a big, great deep breath with all of this, but his future is promising."

The Jets announced the NFI designation Wednesday, but coach Robert Saleh declined to divulge the reason.

Max Mitchell, who made his fifth start at right tackle Sunday, was removed in the second quarter because he was "struggling," Saleh said after the 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Mitchell was experiencing side pain and was having trouble breathing, his father said.

Initially, it was thought to be muscle spasms, but the symptoms persisted, so he went for tests on Monday, which revealed the clots. He might be on the blood thinners for a few months, but that can vary.

Mitchell was a fourth-round draft pick from Louisiana. This was supposed to be a developmental season, but he was pressed into action because of injuries. He was the opening-day starter at right tackle and started the first four games before a knee injury sidelined him for six games. He came off the bench in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. In the subsequent days, he started experiencing the symptoms, John Mitchell said.