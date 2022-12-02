All 32 NFL teams are managing injuries on their rosters as we enter the homestretch of the regular season -- to varying degrees, of course.

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an ACL injury. According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, Miller suffered at minimum a partial ACL tear.

The San Francisco 49ers lost another quarterback to injury, as Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot against the Miami Dolphins last week. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo won't need surgery but added there is a "way-outside chance" he will return to the field this season. Brock Purdy will start in Garoppolo's place Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are some more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters entering Week 14.

Injury: Knee

Jackson is expected to miss his first game of the season after not practicing all week. He's officially listed as doubtful for the Ravens, who are set to go with Tyler Huntley. Baltimore has expressed plenty of confidence in Huntley, who led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter in Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver. But the Ravens have lost the past four games that Jackson has failed to start.

-- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Knee

The Bills could be without one of their top defenders in Milano, who has been officially listed as questionable vs. the Jets. Milano suffered the knee injury early in the team's win vs. the New England Patriots on Dec. 1 but played 100% of defensive snaps. He participated in practice only on Friday in a limited capacity. Milano said Friday that he is "feeling good and getting ready to play on Sunday."

-- Alaina Getzenberg

Injury: Foot

Foreman wasn't sure if he could have been ready last week with a foot injury suffered in Carolina's latest outing, but he's ready this week and didn't earn an injury designation after sitting out Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday. He's had four 100-yard rushing efforts in his past six games since replacing Christian McCaffrey and has a chance to do it again against a Seattle defense that has been vulnerable to good backs.

-- David Newton

Injury: Hamstring

Even though Higgins was limited this week with a hamstring issue, he will play against the Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Higgins' participation at practice was limited to ensure there weren't any potential looming issues ahead of this weekend's game. Higgins was not even listed on the final game status report for Sunday.

-- Ben Baby

Injury: Hip

Cleveland's No. 1 WR sat out Friday's practice because of the hip injury and is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Cooper is having a fabulous season, and given Cleveland's lack of depth at WR, it would be a massive blow for the Browns' offense if Cooper can't play.

-- Jake Trotter

Injury: Foot

It is looking like Washington will make his season debut after breaking a foot on Aug. 1 and having surgery. He has been healthy enough to play for a few weeks and has gone through the past two weeks of practice and looked strong. With all of the talk about Odell Beckham Jr. going to Dallas, the Cowboys could work Washington in as a deep threat with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs. Considering Beckham is not ready to contribute right now as he comes back from a torn ACL, Washington's timing couldn't be better.

-- Todd Archer

Injury: Calf and foot, respectively

With both players dealing with injuries, the Texans' top two receivers could be limited.

-- D.J Bien-Aime

Injury: Concussion

Meyers hasn't practiced this week after taking a hit to the head late in a Week 13 loss to the Bills. That puts his status in doubt for Monday night's road game against the Cardinals. Meyers leads the team with 593 receiving yards and is second in catches (50). Eight-year veteran Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton would be the top candidates to fill his spot alongside starter DeVante Parker, with slot target Kendrick Bourne also in the mix.

-- Mike Reiss

Injury: Ankle

Carter returns to action after missing one game with a sprained ankle, but he might not be the RB1 anymore. The sudden emergency of rookie Zonovan Knight has changed the backfield picture. Carter still has a role, as does Ty Johnson (third-down back), but Knight figures to get the most carries after two impressive games.

-- Rich Cimini

Injury: Ribs and hip, respectively

Both Watt and Johnson will test their injuries out in warm-ups. While Watt is dealing with a lingering rib issue, Johnson's hip injury is new -- he suffered it at the end of the win against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson didn't practice on Thursday and was limited Wednesday and Friday. Though Watt had a similar practice schedule, he said Friday he "did a good amount" in the final practice of the week. If Johnson or Watt are limited, expect greater contributions from George Pickens and Malik Reed -- though Reed is also questionable with a back injury.

-- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Hamstring

Bosa leads the NFL in sacks (14.5) and would have another favorable matchup Sunday against the Bucs, but he's questionable with a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing all week. The Niners have a short turnaround to a big NFC West matchup on Thursday night in Seattle, which will factor into the decision here. But the Niners would love to have their star pass-rusher given how much better their defense is when he's on the field versus when he's not.

-- Nick Wagoner

Injury: Ankle

The Seahawks list Walker and fellow running back DeeJay Dallas as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina. Neither practiced at all this week because of the ankle injuries they suffered in Seattle's win over the Rams. Coach Pete Carroll said they'll be game-day decisions. Travis Homer, who's back from the knee injury that kept him out of the Rams game, and Tony Jones Jr. are the only healthy tailbacks on Seattle's 53-man roster.

-- Brady Henderson

Injury: Concussion

Burks missed practice all week and was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel after not clearing the concussion protocol. Burks suffered the concussion on the second drive of Tennessee's 35-10 loss to the Eagles last week. The Titans are left with Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the only receivers on the active roster. Second-year receiver Racey McMath is an option after having his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened on Wednesday. The Titans also have receivers Mason Kinsey, Chris Conley, Dez Fitzpatrick and Reggie Roberson on the practice squad.

-- Turron Davenport