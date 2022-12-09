NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled rookie wide receiver, Treylon Burks, out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burks was under concussion protocol and unavailable to practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday after suffering a concussion during last week's 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and didn't return. The injury occurred on the Titans' second drive of the game when Burks caught a 25-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill for his first receiving touchdown of his career.

Eagles safety Marcus Epps delivered a hit on Burks, who held on to the ball as he landed in the end zone. Epps was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Burks has 25 receptions for 359 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Titans opened the 21-day window to return to practice for second-year receiver Racey McMath who practiced all week. Tennessee has until 4 P.M. ET to activate McMath from injured reserve.

McMath would join Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as options at receiver on Sunday. The Titans also have Chris Conley, Mason Kinsey, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Reggie Roberson on the practice squad.

Vrabel also ruled out linebacker David Long Jr., cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery, receiver C.J. Board along with defensive lineman Denico Autry. Long was the player responsible for wearing the designated green dot helmet to relay the defensive play calls from the coach to the huddle. Linebackers Monty Rice and Dylan Cole will be the likely players to wear the helmet with Long being ruled out.