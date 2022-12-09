EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a neck injury.

The Giants (7-4-1) are also likely to be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams. He is also dealing with a neck injury and did not practice this week.

Barkley appeared on the injury report for the first time on Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but it's still likely he plays this week.

"I hope so," coach Brian Daboll said.

Is there any doubt?

"I'd say, probably got to see," Daboll added.

Barkley has not been as effective in recent weeks. He's averaged just 2.8 yards per carry in the past three games.

Daboll said the injury did not occur during Wednesday's practice, when he was listed as a full participant.

"Week 14, his neck's a little sore, so (we) put him on the injury report," Daboll said. "I think it's just a long season, sore, so (we'll) see where he is [Friday]."

Barkley brushed off any injury when he talked on Thursday. He also pawned it off as late-season soreness.

"What week is it, 13, 14? I feel like it's Week 13 or 14 in the season no matter if I had 200 touches or 10 touches," Barkley said. "It's a grind. It's the wear and tear of the mind, the body. That's the nature of the NFL but also the beauty of it. I know people saying slow it down -- I really don't see it like that. I think we play some tough teams. I think it's been November, December football and we've been playing meaningful games, going against some really good teams and they've been doing a really good job.

"Now, it's on my side where I've got to continue to reflect on myself and see what I can do better and take advantage of the opportunities that are out there."

Barkley was adamant heading into last week's 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders that the narrative of him being injured or worn down was "BS."

"I'm just not playing well," he told ESPN.

Barkley is fourth in the NFL with 1,055 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in 12 games.