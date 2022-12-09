JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans because of a left toe injury, but indications are that he will start.

"I feel good," Lawrence said after Friday's practice.

Coach Doug Pederson said the team wanted to see Lawrence test the toe and see how he feels on Saturday. Friday was the first day that Lawrence has practiced this week.

"It's going to be his kind of peace of mind, quite honestly, and can he play through it?" Pederson said. "It's going to be sore just like anybody's injuries this time of year, and he's obviously a tough guy. He wants to play. He wants to be out there, and I think these next couple of days, I think, for him will probably ease any kind of tension that he might have going into the game."

Receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) also are questionable to play against the Titans. Linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) is out.

Lawrence was hurt when he was sacked on the final play in the first half of the Jaguars' 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. He returned to the field in time for the team's first drive of the second half and finished the game, but he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Lawrence hasn't missed a start since the Jaguars took him with the No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL draft. He has thrown for 2,834 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. If he's unable to play, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard would make his 13th career start.

The Jaguars also on Friday announced they've waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr., whom they claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 23. Henderson had been inactive for both games since he joined the Jaguars.