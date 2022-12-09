LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may not play again this season while on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion, but coach Sean McVay said Friday he doesn't anticipate Stafford needing any offseason surgeries.

"He'll be good," McVay said. "To my knowledge, there's nothing like that that's going to be required or necessary. And it will be great for Matthew to have a healthy offseason and do a lot of the things that I think he'll feel good about being able to do."

Stafford hasn't played since he injured his neck in the Rams' Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, a game he left after being evaluated for a concussion. McVay later said Stafford felt some numbness in his legs after taking a hit in that game.

After that game, Stafford entered the concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks. He has cleared the concussion protocol since that game but was placed on IR on Dec. 3.

Stafford is eligible to return from IR in Week 17, but McVay said previously that "there's a good chance" the quarterback will not play again this season. McVay also said Friday that he expects quarterback Baker Mayfield to start the Rams' four remaining games this season.

In nine games this season, Stafford completed 68% of his passes for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.