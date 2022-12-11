Seattle Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) are unlikely to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both were listed as questionable but did not practice this week because of their injuries.

If they do miss the game, Seattle will have to lean on a trio of running backs: Tony Jones Jr., Travis Homer and Godwin Igwebuike. The Seahawks elevated Igwebuike from the practice squad Saturday.

Jones and Homer have combined for just 16 carries for 57 yards this season, while Igwebuike has yet to record a carry.

Also, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who is listed as questionable with a hip injury, is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, the Seahawks will monitor his workload closely to make sure he's feeling good coming off the injury.