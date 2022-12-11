Lions first-rounder Jameson Williams scores 41-yard TD on first NFL catch

DETROIT -- Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams stretched his arms out wide in the end zone with the Ford Field crowd roaring after making quite an introduction.

His first career NFL reception resulted in a 41-yard touchdown.

In his second NFL game, after recovering from a torn ACL sustained while playing for Alabama, the Detroit Lions' 2022 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) broke away for a deep-ball catch from quarterback Jared Goff at 10:34 in the opening quarter.

He had 10.9 yards of separation, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the most on any passing touchdown the Minnesota Vikings have allowed this season and the second most on any Lions touchdown this season.

Williams was targeted just once on eight snaps in his pro debut in last week's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.