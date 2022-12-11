We've got some exceptional fits for Week 14 of the NFL's regular season.

Kwon Alexander went with a standout look before the New York Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills, rocking a graphic shirt-and-pants combo with a jacket that had two puffy chestpiece logos. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow strolled into the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Cleveland Browns wearing an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket and floppy hat.

Here are some of the best fashion statements from Sunday's games.

1 p.m. fits

Let's get it 💼 pic.twitter.com/fMQdj22EHq — New York Giants (@Giants) December 11, 2022

Arriving for work pic.twitter.com/g8z6S5tWBm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2022

Ravens in the building. pic.twitter.com/V3zR5FyDQO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022