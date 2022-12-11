PITTSBURGH -- Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, added another title to his already distinguished career.

Tucker is now the Baltimore Ravens' all-time leading scorer.

His 42-yard field goal in the first quarter gave him 1,466 points in his 11-year career. He moved past Matt Stover, the first kicker in the organization's history, who totaled 1,464 points from 1996 to 2008.

Among current NFL players, Tucker ranks fifth in career scoring, behind Robbie Gould (1,919), Mason Crosby (1,877), Matt Prater (1,634) and Nick Folk (1,488).

Tucker, 33, has connected on 352 of his 387 career attempts (90.9%). He is the only active kicker with over 100 field goal tries who is over 90% for his career.

He is a five-time first-team All-Pro after going undrafted in 2012.