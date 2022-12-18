Kalif Raymond goes 47 yards for career-first punt return touchdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Kalif Raymond waited patiently midfield against his former team, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as the ball was being punted in the opening quarter.

Once he caught the ball, the Detroit Lions receiver took it to the house for a 47-yard touchdown, which was the first of his career, at the six-minute mark.

Raymond capped the speedy run with a hurdle near the end zone. He became the first Lions player to return a punt for a touchdown since 2020.

It was his third punt return of at least 35 or more yards this season, but it also marked the shortest punt return touchdown since 2007, when Darren Sproles had a 45-yarder against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN Stats & Information.